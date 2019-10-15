Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AT0Z ISIN: CH0334081137 Ticker-Symbol: 1CG 
Lang & Schwarz
15.10.19
13:22 Uhr
33,278 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,845
33,710
13:22
41,095
41,640
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG33,2780,00 %