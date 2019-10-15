Language understanding platform to open first North American office to support growing client base

Relative Insight, a language understanding platform, has completed its Series A, securing a $5 million investment from Maven Capital Partners ("Maven"), one of the UK's leading private equity and alternative asset managers. With the funding, Relative Insight will open its first U.S. office in New York City and continue development of its AI-driven platform.

IDC estimates that in 2025, "the world will create and replicate 163ZB of data," of which a significant amount is unstructured language data. Relative Insight helps B2B and B2C companies better understand their audiences through comparative linguistics by analyzing unstructured and undefined data sets such as customer feedback, social media, online product ratings and reviews, web page copy and market research surveys. Headquartered in Lancaster, United Kingdom, the company has seen traction in the U.S. market working with leading advertising and marketing agencies including R/GA, McCann and VMLY&R.

"Our value proposition is simple. We help companies address the immense challenge of analyzing unstructured language data, which is growing at a rapid pace," said Ben Hookway, CEO of Relative Insight. "With our platform we've seen huge success in helping companies quickly and accurately gain value from their existing data and provide analysis that results in significant business insights- a process that historically has been done manually. Expanding into the U.S. market is the next logical step for the growth of our business."

Relative Insight's comparative analysis has been successful in campaign strategy development, market research and customer experience optimization, helping brands interact and communicate more effectively and better understand their audiences. Developed through a 10-year research project with Lancaster University's linguistic and cybersecurity departments, the technology platform compares language sets to detect linguistic and attitudinal differences between consumers and brands as well as language differences over time.

"Relative Insight has developed an innovative, industry leading platform using cutting-edge linguistics analytics. It's a fascinating sector and the team has a range of industry expertise able to support the company's ambitious growth plans," said Dave Furlong, Investment Director at Maven. "Today's transaction is a great example of Maven's private client funds working alongside the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund to support a local business with a flexible funding package to enable it to grow globally. We look forward to working with Ben and the team as the business embarks on an exciting program of growth."

About Relative Insight

Relative Insight is a language understanding platform, using comparative language analysis to inform business intelligence and communications strategy for B2B and B2C brands. Founded in 2012, the platform's leading technology was developed through a 10-year R&D project with Lancaster University, designed to help law enforcement detect language distinctions in online chat rooms. Today, Relative Insight's intelligence is applied in market research and customer experience optimization, helping companies better understand how to communicate with their audiences. To learn more about Relative Insight, visit www.relativeinsight.com.

About Maven Capital Partners

Maven Capital Partners UK LLP is an independent private equity house focused on the provision of flexible equity and debt funding for UK SMEs, and one of the most active managers in the UK having invested over £450 million in British businesses since 2009.

Headquartered in Glasgow, and with other offices throughout the UK, Maven has over 90 investment and support professionals providing a truly nationwide coverage. Maven has £660million funds under management and ready to invest, and manages assets for a variety of client funds, including Venture Capital Trusts, UK regional fund mandates, and Maven Investor Partners a syndicate of institutional, family office and experienced investors. http://www.mavencp.com/

