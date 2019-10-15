GO Car Wash Expands C-Suite Leadership

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / GO Car Wash, the nation's newest express car wash platform, has named JT Thomson president and chief development officer, Ira Rotenberg chief financial officer, and Brett Meinberg chief operating officer.

The installment of these three leadership positions strengthens GO Car Wash's upward trajectory as it grows in markets across the country.

"We now have the key team to advance our acquisition plans for aggressive market expansion," said Darren Skarecky, GO Car Wash CEO. "JT Thomson has been with GO Car Wash since its inception, has a clear vision of our path and applies astute leadership in developing business in each market we target."

At the helm, Skarecky, who was previously part of the executive team at one of the nation's largest car wash consolidators, and Thomson will intensely focus on new growth development through acquisitions and new site build-outs.

Rotenberg was most recently V.P. of finance/corporate controller at Phoenix-based American Vision Partners. Prior to that, he was corporate controller at Avella Specialty Pharmacy & Isagenix International. Through his 25 year career, he has developed scalable platforms for high-growth companies.

Meinberg was president and CEO of Car Wash Express in Colorado, director of information systems at Denver's International Car Wash Group, and sales engineer at DRB Systems, a premier car wash technology systems company.

"This is an incredible team with significant experience to rapidly grow GO Car Wash throughout North America," said Thomson. "Brett's tech experience in the industry is unmatched, and Ira's impressive financial background completes our power team of industry leaders for this top-tier platform."

Having finalized nine Kansas City-area site acquisitions this year alone, GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Phoenix, GO Car Wash will primarily focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build-outs.

