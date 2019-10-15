Endotronix Announces Partnership with Renowned Research Center Tyndall National Institute to Advance Chronic Disease Management

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endotronix Ireland Limited, a digital health and medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF), announced today an Enterprise Ireland Industry Partnership project in a collaboration with Tyndall National Institute, a leading European Deep Tech research center in integrated ICT (Information and Communications Technology) hardware and software. The 12-month project between the wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Endotronix, Inc. and Tyndall will explore the application of novel electronics technologies to wireless, implantable sensors for chronic disease management, such as the Cordella Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor System (Cordella Sensor).

"Together our Cordella Sensor and Cordella System provide a robust platform for data-guided chronic disease management based on changes in pulmonary artery (PA) pressure, an early indicator of worsening heart failure," said Michael Nagy, Chief Technology Officer at Endotronix. "This partnership helps us develop our next generation sensor capabilities and ensures our ongoing leadership in proactive, patient-centered disease management. We look forward to integrating Tyndall's electronics expertise into our long-term technology roadmap."

The Cordella Sensor is fully integrated with the Cordella Heart Failure System (Cordella System), which provides comprehensive health status of the patient at home with a remote patient management platform and easy-to-use tools to securely collect and share daily patient data with healthcare providers. Together the Cordella System and Sensor aim to proactively provide clinicians the information necessary to improve patient care between office visits. The system was designed for remote titration of medication and streamlining patient management to help keep patients out of the hospital.

"Endotronix is an established medtech innovator that combines the power of wireless, implantable sensors with remote patient management to improve patient care and outcomes for heart failure patients," commented Carlo Webster, Senior Strategic Business Development Executive, Tyndall National Institute. "Our strength in data processing and electronics design creates a powerful synergy that aligns with our combined long-term Deep Tech and ICT for health vision that will lay a foundation for future generations of implantable sensors."

Endotronix Ireland Limited is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Endotronix recently received FDA approval to begin PROACTIVE-HF, their U.S. pivotal trial, and began enrollment in their European CE Mark Trial, SIRONA II, for the Cordella Sensor. The Cordella Sensor is an investigational device and is not available for commercial use in any geography. Exclusively for clinical investigations. The Cordella System, without the sensor, is available for commercial use in the U.S. and E.U. and is currently in cardiology centers across the U.S.

About Tyndall National Institute

Tyndall is a leading European research centre in integrated ICT (Information and Communications Technology) materials, devices and systems. It is one of Ireland's 5 National Labs, specializing in both electronics and photonics. Tyndall works with industry and academia to transform research into products in its core market areas of electronics, communications, energy, health, agri-tech & the environment. With a network of over 200 industry partners and customers worldwide, they are focused on delivering human and economic impact from excellence in research. A research flagship of University College Cork, Tyndall employs over 500 researchers, engineers and support staff across 52 nationalities, including a cohort of 120 full time graduate students.

About Endotronix

Endotronix, Inc., a medical technology company, delivers an integrated platform that provides comprehensive, reimbursable health management innovations for chronic heart failure. Their solution, the Cordella Heart Failure System, includes a cloud-based disease management data system and at home hemodynamic management via a breakthrough implantable wireless pulmonary artery pressure sensor for early detection of worsening heart failure. Learn more at www.endotronix.com.

