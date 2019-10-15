MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC to Begin Testing on Internally Developed Sustained Release Cannabinoids Based on Polymeric Nanoparticles for Dry Beverages and Consumer Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTCD) (OTC PINK:MCTC), today announces the beginning of testing for its newly developed cannabinoid infusion technologies based on polymeric nanoparticles, which provide both immediate and sustained release of cannabinoids. The initial sets of particles, which are in the sub-100 nanometer range based on cannabidiol (CBD), are designed around internally developed formulations and production capabilities utilizing food grade components. MCTC plans to integrate other cannabinoids, including cannabigerol (CBG) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), into its formulations over the coming weeks.

Scanning electron microscope images of MCTC's propriariety particles can be viewed here:

https://cannabisglobalinc.com/sustained-released-nanoparticles/.

MCTC has developed a process to not only produce cannabinoid based polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers, but to also produce these particles and fibers in a repeatable manner that is economically viable. While much of the cannabinoid industry has focused on rapid onset times, few technologies have addressed the issue of sustained release of cannabinoids. MCTC expects this new set of technologies to provide both rapid onset and sustained release.

"Over the past few months, we have made great strides in our research. This new infusion technology is designed to provide for a very fast acting effect and then to provide continued dosing over a predictable period of time. We believe this will be an important technology especially relative to dosing of CBD in beverages, foods and transdermal products. Our development program is continuing in many other areas relating to infusion technologies." commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of the Company.

MCTC has now filed three patents on cannabinoid delivery system. The Company collaborated with Cannabis Nanosciences, Inc. on technologies, which became the basis for the Company's first patent filing on an edible dissolvable film for the delivery of cannabinoids and on the second patent filing for cannabinoid nanoparticles combined TPGS, a water soluble form of vitamin E. In addition, MCTC has filed a patent application on a unique 4-dimensional, 3D printed cannabinoid delivery system for beverages.

The polymer based nanoparticles being developed by MCTC should not be confused with the simple oil-in-water nanoemulsions being marketed as interim solutions to the food and beverage industry, as these two technologies are significantly different. The polymer based particles the Company is developing will allow for significant loading of active ingredients and unparalleled flexibility in creating custom cannabinoid combinations with unique performance characteristics. MCTC believes polymeric nanotechnology particles will be an important technology area for the cannabinoid formulation marketplace.

The Company plans multiple additional patent filings relative to these technologies.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

