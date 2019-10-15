Envirotainer Opens RAP e2 and RKN e1 Station in Hyderabad

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are upgrading their network of stations supporting their state-of-the-art e-technology containers, namely the RKN e1 and RAP e2, by adding Hyderabad (HYD), India, to the list of stations that provide local release and return.

"India is the world's third largest producer of pharmaceuticals in terms of volume. The demand in the US and Europe is expected to sustain a high growth rate over the foreseeable future, with the addition of e-technology capabilities in Hyderabad, it boosts our ability to meet our local Pharmaceutical customers' need for cost-effective and secure temperature-controlled airfreight shipments", said Suat Toh, Head of Sales APAC. She continues, "The addition of new service in India means that we now can provide all our container types from Hyderabad (HYD) as well as from Mumbai (BOM)."

The RAP e2 and the RKN e1 are FAA & EASA certified air cargo ULD's. This means they can be carried by the majority of airlines, they get prioritized cargo status, are tracked in airlines fleet management and have a quick transfer process. All reducing the risk of shipment delays. The RAP e2 is an extremely cost efficient and high performing solution compared to other active and passive alternatives. The RAP e2 container has proven its robustness and has to date shipped over 150,000 pallets of pharmaceuticals with 0.00% product loss.

Hyderabad (HYD) is the 33rd station in the Envirotainer network to carry the flagship RAP e2 solution, one of the most advanced temperature-controlled air cargo containers available.

Recognizing the need for secure temperature-controlled airfreight solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its sales offering in Asia-Pacific over the past years, investing in both service capabilities and an agile network model.

