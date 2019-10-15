

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased for the first time since the beginning of the year in September, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.9 percent rise in August. That was in line with the initial estimate.



Inflation slowed for the first time since January, when it was 0.7 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.3 percent annually in September and those of restaurant and hotels and education cost rose 5.2 percent.



Prices of transport and clothing and footwear declined 1.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September. The initial estimate was a 0.1 percent fall.



