

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.79 billion, or $4.79 per share. This compares with $2.45 billion, or $6.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $8.32 billion from $8.82 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



