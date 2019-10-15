

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus decreased in August, as exports declined and imports rose, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The visible trade surplus fell to EUR 4.68 billion in August compared to EUR 6.50 billion in July. In the same period last year, the trade surplus was EUR 3.59 billion.



Exports declined a seasonally adjusted 13.0 percent monthly in August and imports rose 0.4 percent.



On an annual basis, exports rose 2.0 percent in August and imports decreased 10.0 percent.



In August, shipments to the United Kingdom decreased 4 percent year-on-year.



Shipments of medical and pharmaceutical products, which representing 38.0 percent of total exports, rose 15.0 percent from the same month last year.



Exports of organic chemicals declined 31.0 percent and those of electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances grew 64.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX