CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today introduced Ascendon Communications, the industry's first software-as-a-service (SaaS)-delivered, cloud-based business support systems (BSS) solution.

Built leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ascendon Communications is a multi-tenant solution that helps communications service providers (CSPs) retain and expand their customer base, increase revenues by accelerating the launch of new services, support new business model and offering innovation, and reduce costs through a cloud-based architecture.

Ascendon Communications, part of the company's Ascendon digital monetization solution suite, is delivered as a SaaS, cloud-based platform, so that providers can move purposefully toward modernizing front- and back-office systems, resulting in reduced operating costs associated with launching new digital services and entering new markets.

"The opportunities that the next generation of technology delivers is radically reshaping how communications service providers are formulating their business models and launching new services to keep pace with their competition," said Chad Dunavant, global head of product management, CSG. "Ascendon is the only solution in the industry giving CSPs the agility to outpace competition with accelerated launches of new services, while reducing cost with cloud-based SaaS deployment models."

The next-generation, digital BSS solution spans omni-channel user experiences, product and offer catalogs, B2B2x offerings, order management, capture and decomposition, service activation, real-time rating and charging, billing and revenue management, and invoicing.

Key solution features include:

A scalable omni-channel experience leveraging a set of open integration APIs

Modularized, pluggable component architecture enabling seamless integration to existing platforms

The ability to sell traditional and digital services together as a single offering

Simultaneously supports pre-paid and post-paid B2C and B2B business models

Carrier grade 7x24x365 managed operational model, with 99.99% availability and under 100 millisecond average response time

Platform driven through business level configuration for rapid deployment and ongoing adaptation

Integrated solution modules to minimize time-to-market and maximize new revenue opportunities across emerging digital services

Pay as you grow cloud economics, with virtualization through AWS

SaaS benefits including quarterly releases of new out-of-the-box functionality

This new solution is part of multiple market-leading Ascendon deployments to be announced in the coming year, including greenfield projects; consolidation across video, internet and wireline services; and multi-country solutions.

The solution is part of CSG's Revenue and Customer Management suite of end-to-end capabilities. CSG supports over 500 companies around the world, providing them with flexible and configurable solutions that help them monetize and digitally enable their customer experiences. CSG offers an innovative and evolutionary approach to digital business transformation, helping clients launch digital services quickly, while maintaining their traditional business and delivering an outstanding experience for their customers. CSG's ability to execute revenue management, digital services monetization and customer experience solutions for its customers has twice resulted in the company being named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs.

About CSG

CSG is a provider of software and services that help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience. For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, providing revenue management and digital monetization, payments, and customer engagement solutions to help our customers tackle any business challenge and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually. CSG is the trusted partner driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, iflix, MTN and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005209/en/

Contacts:

Brad Jones

Public Relations

CSG

+1 (303) 200-3001

brad.jones@csgi.com



Liz Bauer

Investor Relations

CSG

+1 (303) 804-4065

liz.bauer@csgi.com