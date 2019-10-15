ReelTime Rentals Inc: VaporBrands Embraces Consumers Health Over Short Term Corporate Interests and Suspends All Vape Products Indefinitely in Response to New Safety Concerns and Statewide Bans

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) announced that marketing partner VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPR) has suspended all of its vape related products in direct response to new concerns that have been raised as to the safety and appropriateness of the vaping industry as a whole resulting from a rise in vape related illnesses. The departure from anything vape related will remain in effect indefinitely until vape products have been determined to not possess any significant health risks.

VaporBrands has always held the highest standards possible and none of its products that were being offered since its re-birth have ever contained any nicotine nor THC. VaporBrands has always maintained its mission to be the healthy alternative to smoking and its products contained only the purest CBD in the industry for quality and safety.

As discussed in its recent quarterly filings, VaporBrands International, Inc. is heading in a completely new direction from its origination - e-cigarettes. The current direction is now CBD oil and its curative properties and special ingredients which make up the CBD. VaporBrands makes no claims whatsoever about the benefits or risks associated with the consumption of any of the ingredients that may or may not be contained in VaporBrands various blends. VaporBrands strongly encourages consumers to do their own research on specific ingredients before consuming. Research is readily available and is being updated on an ongoing basis.

The first new product stemming from VaporBrands new healthy initiative will be announced and available shortly and will focus on health-conscious goods that promote wellness and a positive lifestyle. VaporBrands will be unveiling products based on its new direction leveraging its experience and connections in the industry shortly.

Eleanor Hodge VaporBrands CEO Stated: "Our commitment to our consumers and investors is to make certain that the products we produce and/or market promote an enhancement in overall health for those who use them. Although we stand behind the quality and safety of our previously available CBD vape CBD products that did not contain any nicotine nor THC, we believe that there are other delivery mechanisms of CBD and other healthy supplements that do not possess the risks associated with vaping that our consumers can benefit from, and we are very confident in our future."

Barry Henthorn, ReelTime Media CEO stated: "I applaud the example that VaporBrands has taken putting the long-term health of its customers and its Company above short term profits. They are moving full speed ahead with their new offerings and ReelTime could not be more pleased with the integrity and positive impact that they are bringing to the market with what will undoubtedly become a very prosperous future. "

VaporBrands and ReelTime have recently expanded their exclusive marketing partnership agreement and Letter of Agency (LOA) to support the new healthy initiatives and business direction that VaporBrands has moved into. In the agreement, ReelTime provides the development of marketing and branding, production of commercials, advertisement copy, and placements of all media as the Agency of Record.

About VaporBrands International, Inc.: VaporBrands International, Inc., has historically been a marketing and development partner for manufacturers of electronic cigarettes. The current direction is now CBD oil and its curative properties and special ingredients which make up the CBD. VaporBrands makes no claims whatsoever about the benefits or risks associated with the consumption of any of the ingredients that may or may not be contained in VaporBrands various blends. VaporBrands strongly encourages consumers to do their own research on specific ingredients before consuming. Research is readily available and is being updated on an ongoing basis.

About ReelTime Media ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com .

Contact VaporBrands International, Inc.:

Elly Hodge, CEO/CFO, Director

VaporBrands International, Inc.

(833) 827-7462

ReelTime Media:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563007/VaporBrands-Embraces-Consumers-Health-Over-Short-Term-Corporate-Interests-and-Suspends-All-Vape-Products-Indefinitely-in-Response-to-New-Safety-Concerns-and-Statewide-Bans