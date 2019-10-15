Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - CapGain Properties Inc. ("CapGain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the cease trade order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") on May 5, 2015 has been revoked effective October 9, 2019. The Company is also pleased to announce that the cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on February 3, 2015 has been revoked effective October 9, 2019.

In connection with the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the ASC and the BCSC that the Company will hold an annual meeting of shareholders within three months after the date on which the cease trade orders were revoked.

The Company's securities are not currently traded on any public securities exchange.

About CapGain Properties Inc.

CapGain is an investment company with a focus on the acquisition of income producing businesses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Cheung, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

CapGain Properties Inc.

Email: Peter.cheung@spotlightinvestments.com

