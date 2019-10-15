Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC Pink: ONOV) ("the Company"), a company with a mission to acquire cybersecurity / IT and related companies after being acquired by a new management team. President and CEO of the Company, Mark Fuller, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking, "What have been your accomplishments since taking control of the company?". Fuller explained that he took control of the Company on June 15th of this year, along with Jay Wright, who is now serving as the General Counsel, Treasurer, and a Director of BioNovelus. Fuller then explained that the pair have since updated all of the Company's financials, and cleaned up the Company's balance sheet. "Through either a debt to equity conversion or by paying off the balance at the end of this month, we'll have a debt-free operating company.", said Fuller.

"We also established an advisory board, and, most importantly, have signed an LOI to purchase Corvus Consulting, LLC," a company with more than $10 million in revenue, shared Fuller, adding that all of these accomplishments have taken place since June 15th.

Jolly then commented on the importance of an experienced management team, and asked about the Company's decision to add Chuck Zingler to their advisory board. Fuller explained that Zingler offers extensive business leadership experience, while also providing a new depth of expertise in the Defense and National Securities sectors. "It really helped round out our advisory board.", said Fuller. "He understands the cybersecurity and IT space quite well." Bob Eisiminger, Founder and President of Knight Point Systems that was sold to Perspecta for $250 million earlier this year, is also part of the advisory board.

"What are your near-term and long-term objectives for the company?", asked Jolly, noting that the Company is currently pre-revenue. Fuller shared that the Company's immediate goal is to close the transaction with Corvus Consulting, LLC. The Company is also getting ready to add an additional member to their advisory board, which should be announced within the next thirty days. "This person further rounds out the skill sets and reach of our company into different agencies, and will make us even stronger in the cybersecurity area," shared Fuller. Additionally, the Company plans to sign another letter of intent within the next few months.

In terms of long-term goals, Fuller explained that the Company is currently in the process of completing two acquisitions in 2020, and intends to uplist to the NASDAQ in the future.

Jolly then asked about the Company's primary focuses. Fuller shared that the Company has put a stronger focus on the IT and cybersecurity industries since the change in management. Fuller then expanded on the Company's future, noting that the goal is to become a $200 million company through acquisitions over the next three to five years. "By the eight-year mark we'd like to hit $500 million in top-line revenue.", added Fuller. "We're not doing any turn arounds or start-ups as part of this strategy.", said Fuller, adding that the Company would consider a buy-out in the distant future.

To close the interview, Fuller shared that the Company is focused on a bright and essential market within the cybersecurity and IT space. He also expressed his excitement for the depth of the Company's growing management team and the potential that it represents for the Company.

