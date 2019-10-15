American Battery Metals Corp.: American Battery Metals Corporation Announces Substantial Drilling Results with its TW-1 Drill Project Findings Indicating Appreciable Lithium Values, Suggesting Huge Railroad Valley Resource

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development and battery recycling company based in Nevada, today released information about the company's Railroad Valley TW-1 drill project.

The drilling and fluid sampling method chosen for well TW-1 was highly successful. The drill hole reached a depth of 3004 feet, which was 500 feet deeper than originally projected. Composite drill cuttings yielded highly anomalous lithium values up to 148.5 ppm within parts of the Volcanic and Middle Sandstone areas. Another interval assayed as high as 276 ppm Li.

These values are a positive indicator of the potential for higher values in both sediments and groundwater in Railroad Valley. Depending upon various factors, Li ppm values in excess of 50 ppm are considered to be commercially viable. When considering the potential size of $ABML's total land position, the data is cause for intense optimism and validates the possibility that Nevada can become a significant supplier of lithium for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

To read the full report, please reference the company's 8K filing at SEC.gov.

ABML's geophysical surveys and stringent drill processes have established a strategic foundation for the company as it continues to develop its 1300 claims in Railroad Valley. Each step has been meticulously planned, executed, and analysed, laying the groundwork that will lead to production. Additional geophysical assessments scheduled for October 2019- including detailed Magnetotelluric (MT) testing and aerial surveys- will further define the conductive aquifer already identified in previous geophysical surveys.

American Battery Metals Corporation is an emerging leader in the lithium and battery metals exploration and mining sector. The company is led by experienced management executives and advisors, guiding an accomplished team of hydrologists, environmental consultants, geologists, chemists, geophysicists, mining operations professionals, and extraction and battery systems technologists.

The company is also unique in its development of complementary, self-supporting verticals, including extraction and battery recycling technologies, which will feed an ever expanding battery metals supply chain in the coming decades. American Battery Metals Corporation seeks to become the leading "Made in the USA" mining, extraction and battery recycling company that helps the United States break free from its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

