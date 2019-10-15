

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The initial trading on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading mostly up.



Earnings might be the focus on the day. JP Morgan recorded a higher earnings that topped analysts estimates.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 79.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 17.50 points.



The U.S. major averages ended the session modestly lower on Monday. The Dow dipped 29.23 points or 0.1 percent to 26,787.36, the Nasdaq edged down 8.39 points or 0.1 percent to 8,048.65 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.12 points or 0.1 percent to 2,966.15.



On the economic front, Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior month the Store sales were up 5.7 percent.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in moderated Q&A on community development at the Purpose Built Communities conference.



Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak on the U.S. payments system at the Chicago Payments Symposium in Chicago, Illinois, with audience Q&A at 12.45 pm ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall in Los Angeles, California, with media Q&A at 3.30 pm ET.



Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported profit for the third quarter that increased 8 percent from last year, driven by record revenues. Net income for the third quarter grew 8 percent to $9.08 billion from last year's $8.38 billion, with earnings per share increasing 15 percent to $2.68 from $2.34 in the prior year.



Net revenue rose to $29.3 billion from $27.3 billion in the prior-year quarter. On a Managed Basis, net revenue was $30.06 billion, up 8 percent from $27.82 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected revenues of $28.49 billion for the quarter.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 16.84 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,991.05 after the release of inflation data. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 26,503.93.



China inflation accelerated to the highest since 2013 on food prices, while factory gate prices eased further in September as trade disputes with the U.S. and subdued demand weighed on the manufacturing sector, separate reports showed today.



Japanese shares rose notably.. The Nikkei average jumped 408.34 points, or 1.87 percent, to 22,207.21 as local markets played catch-up with the rally in other Asian markets the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 1.56 percent higher at 1,620.20.



Australian shares edged up slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 9.40 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,652 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 5.40 points at 6,763.30.



European shares are trading broadly higher. The CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 31.45 points or 1.01 percent. The German DAX is up 50.59 points or 0.40 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 23.50 points or 0.72 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 20.54 points or 0.22 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is gaining 0.59 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX