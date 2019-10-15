

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - All nine regions across Japan had been either expanding or recovering, the Bank of Japan said in its Regional Economic Report, released Tuesday.



Compared with the previous assessment in July, the assessment of Hokkaido region was revised up, whereas the other eight regions reported that their assessments were unchanged.



The bank noted that regions namely Chugoku, Kyushu- Okinawa, Hokuriku, Hokkaido have been expanding moderately. Tokai said the region has been expanding.



Tohoku and Kinki economies have continued to expand moderately, although some weakness has been observed in part.



According to the report, Kanto-Koshinetsu has been expanding moderately, although exports and production have been affected by the slowdown in overseas economies. Shikoku economy has been recovering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX