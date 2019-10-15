New Platform Offers Licensed California Businesses a Solution to Buy and Sell Marijuana Online

Orange County, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Cansact, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their new online, cashless marketplace for California cannabis businesses. The platform offers a modern solution for growers, manufacturers and retailers to browse, buy and sell marijuana products online.

"It's our goal to bring the cannabis supply chain into the 21st century," remarked CEO Robert Diaz. "We can have your business set up to perform totally compliant, cashless transactions with other cannabis businesses and consumers - whether that be buying or selling product."

The developers at Cansact created a marketplace that should feel familiar to users. Built to mirror the online shopping experiences that people are used to, the subscription-free platform makes it easy for buyers to search for and procure product in a way that's simple and secure. Similarly, sellers can offer their inventory to other businesses on Cansact at no cost.

As a member of the NCIA and a Certified METRC Integrator, compliance is at the core of the platform, providing buyers and sellers peace-of-mind with a fully compliant and convenient method to make and accept online payments - without introducing security risks or processing credit cards illegally.

Diaz thinks that Cansact stands out in the crowd, saying that, "there's tremendous value in having a single, integrated marketplace that seamlessly connects cannabis businesses and consumers allowing them to start and finish a transaction online. We believe that nobody else comes close to providing an online, cashless, compliant marketplace solution as conveniently as Cansact."

Not only does Cansact introduce the modern online cannabis marketplace, but its users also receive the benefit of state-mandated, track-and-trace database integrations, tax pre-payments, and automated supply chain ordering tools.

Licensed California businesses can sign up to buy and sell cannabis products right now. More information is available at Cansact.com.

About Cansact, LLC: Cansact, LLC is a self-funded, family-owned, California-based business that has set out to tackle some of the most significant challenges that cannabis businesses face today. With its innovative technology and easy-to-use interface, Cansact has built an integrated marketplace that's focused on creating a better buying and selling experience for every person in this industry.

