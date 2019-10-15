Visiongain Publishes Global Low Voltage Protection and Control Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Switching Equipment, Protection Equipment and Monitoring Devices), by End-User (Industrial, Commercial and Residential), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Low voltage protection and control is a device or a group of components that ensure that the power to the electric machinery will be cut-off completely when input voltage drops below a certain value to avoid any damage.

• The main motive of this technology is to de-energize the motor in a low voltage condition, also keep it from re-starting automatically until return of normal voltage.

Market Overview and Trends

• In February 2019, Toshiba, a global electronic devices & storage systems corporation has launched a line-up of 31 single power supply one-gate logic devices, the new "7UL1G series allows voltage-level translation with a single power supply for low voltage system.

• It also has a power down protection function: A function that avoids failure and malfunction even if voltage stays in input/output at the time of power supply OFF

• The technology requires a level shifter with two input-side supply and output-side power to implement up translation for a low voltage system of 3.3V or less.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increase in production of renewable energy globally, i.e. Solar, wind, and others

• Increased consumption of electrical energy

• Increased adaptations to installing safe and secure electricity distribution systems

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Low-priced counterfeit products in the market

• High cost of monitoring devices

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Switching Equipment Systems Market, 2019-2029

• Protection Equipment Systems Market, 2019-2029

• Monitoring Devices Systems Market, 2019-2029

End-User

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product development and product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global low voltage protection and control market.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Beijing Dafei Weiye Industrial & Trading Co ltd

Chint Group

Eaton Corporation

Emerson

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

General Electric Co

Hitachi

L & T

Legrand

Mersen

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Toshiba Corporation

WEG

Yaskawa

Yueqing Aultop Electrical Co Ltd

Yueqing Hord Imp&Exp Co., Ltd

