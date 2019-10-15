Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: PLAN Files Provisional Patent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a United States Provisional Patent Application on October 11, 2019 for "pelleted fertilizer product incorporating biomass as a binder".

PLAN was aware that the amount of biomass generated as a waste product when hemp and cannabis are grown to produce cannabinoids is increasing rapidly in North America. This material does not compost quickly due to its composition while sending it to landfill creates methane, a very harmful greenhouse gas. PLAN believed this biomass would be an excellent candidate as a binder for various minerals that are used as fertilizers and soil amenders. PLAN produced pellets using waste cannabis biomass to bind various minerals and these pellets possessed good durability.

The inventors include two directors of PLAN, Steve Harpur and Edward Beggs, and two employees of InnoTech Alberta, Earl Jenson and Ataullah Mohammed. All inventors assigned their rights to PLAN.

"I am very excited that our team created a value-added product out of a waste stream. PLAN received input from industry seeking a fertilizer pellet which contains carbon as a binder for minerals used in agriculture. Creating a pellet as a delivery mechanism was desirable to farmers as pellets generate less dust than powders when applied to farmers' fields," stated Steve Harpur, CEO of PLAN.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia. Progressive Planet is committed to using mineral resources to provide solutions for a livable planet.

