Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of New Director

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Paterson as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Paterson is an investment and financial services professional with over 20 years' experience in the private equity industry. A chartered accountant, Graham was one of the founding partners of SL Capital Partners LLP, (formerly Standard Life Investments (Private Equity) Ltd) where he was a Partner and Board Member until 2010. During his 13 years at SL Capital, he was one of the managers of Standard Life Private Equity Trust plc and was a member of the advisory boards to a number of leading private equity fund managers. In 2013, he co-founded TopQ Software Ltd which was acquired by eVestment Inc (now part of NASDAQ Inc) in 2015.

Mr Paterson is currently a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc and Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc. He is also non-executive chairman of Datactics Limited and was previously non-executive chairman of Octopus 4 VCT plc.

Mr Paterson does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

15 October 2019