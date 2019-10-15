Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Continues to Be Ranked No. 1 in Sales for Topical Cannabis Products in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a cannabis product development company with a patented skin delivery technology backed by over twenty years of research and development, is pleased to announce that Ovation's product formulations, sold and marketed by its US licensee, achieved the distinction of three of the top five topical products sold in Nevada as of September 30th (by number of units sold). Notably, Ovation's 400 mg CBD transdermal wellness product remains the #1 topical product sold in Nevada. Ovation's 150 mg topical skincare product achieved the #4 spot while its transdermal 50mg CBD with 500 mg THC product was the 5th highest selling product in Nevada. (Source: Headset.io (a cannabis analytics company), September 30, 2019 "Top Selling Topicals in Nevada").

"Continuing to be the #1 ranked topical product in Nevada, with two of our other product formulations in the top five, is a great achievement for Ovation Science and our US licensee. We are extremely proud of the fact that consumers are feeling the benefits that our formulations deliver and are returning to dispensaries to repurchase over and over again," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "As our licensee expands into other states not only will consumers benefit, but Ovation's bottom-line and shareholder value will be positively impacted." He added, "We also continue to seek potential licensees outside of the USA specifically Canada but also in Europe, Australia and Latin America. We believe our out-licensing model, which has limited to no cost of goods, is the ideal strategy for taking Ovation's products globally."

"We are so thrilled that Ovation's products have received such a positive response from consumers in Nevada," said Doreen McMorran, COO of Ovation Science. "These products were created with the wellness industry in mind, and we have a unique opportunity to provide consumers with high-quality products they can trust. We look forward to expanding into other key markets as the wellness and beauty space continues to embrace cannabis."

Ovation products are unique from other infused product companies as it leverages its expertise in the pharmaceutical industry to develop highly effective, patent-protected products and has the results to prove it. Ovation's patented skin delivery technology, Invisicare®, provides Ovation's products with consistent quality that delivers a reliable experience and can be enjoyed as part of a daily regimen. There are four products currently licensed from Ovation in the USA with more to come. Ovation also recently announced the launch of its own ARLO CBD Beauty product line. All Ovation product formulations have been developed using high-quality ingredients and effectively delivered by Invisicare®.

To learn more about Ovation Science, please visit:

For our latest corporate video please click on https://ovationscience.com/os-delivers-cbd-in-science-not-seen-before/

A current analyst report can be found under Presentations in our Investor Section of our website: https://ovationscience.com/investors/ or click on Ovation Initiation Report.

For information about Ovation's hemp-derived CBD beauty line please visit: www.ArloCBDBeauty.com or connect with ARLO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal cannabis and hemp formulations made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal cannabis products incorporating CBD, THC and combination products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty products made with US hemp-derived CBD. Ovation's business model is to develop and market its two product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and Invibe® MD as well as continuing to out-license its topical and transdermal formulations to cannabis companies globally. Ovation formulated CBD and THC products are marketed in Nevada in state-approved dispensaries by its US licensee with additional states being added. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Ovation Science USA Inc in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Andrew Yehia

ayehia@flinnwestsolutions.com

Phone (844) 892-3771

FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & CORPORATE INQUIRIES:

Doreen McMorran

doreen@ovationscience.com

Phone: 604.283.0903 ext. 4

SOURCE: Ovation Science Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563022/Ovation-Science-Continues-to-Be-Ranked-No-1-in-Sales-for-Topical-Cannabis-Products-in-Nevada