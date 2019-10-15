Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWUW ISIN: CA37518K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BRR2 
Frankfurt
15.10.19
08:00 Uhr
0,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,260
0,280
16:30
0,264
0,288
16:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIGA METALS CORPORATION0,3000,00 %