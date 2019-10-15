The Shaolin American Self Defense Academy: Shaolin American Self Defense Academy, Martial Arts/Self Defense in North Hollywood CA, Celebrates its 8th Anniversary

The Instructors at SASDA Teach Kenpo, a Blend of Kung Fu, Karate, Boxing and Japanese Jiu Jitsu

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / The Shaolin American Self Defense Academy (SASDA), a martial arts/self defense school in North Hollywood, CA, recently celebrated a prestigious milestone: the 8th anniversary of the dojo's opening.

Since the day SASDA opened its doors, the dojo has earned a well-deserved reputation throughout the San Fernando Valley. It is well known for being an inviting, family friendly, neighborhood-style studio. People of all ages and abilities have come to rely on the self defense facility to learn how to defend themselves, build overall confidence and strengthen mind, body and spirit.

The academy teaches varied learning and skill levels, from preschoolers only beginning to learn balance and coordination, to adults seeking to learn a new expertise. Whether the goal is a good workout or assistance in unleashing the warrior within, SASDA has the perfect training program to suit everyone's ambition.

The youth program at the dojo is focused on developing life skills and building young leaders in the community. Instead of approaching martial arts as a "hobby", the staff encourages students to approach training as a lifestyle, using martial arts as an addendum to education. Along with learning self defense, the school continues to build character through the following themes: Respect, Self Control, Sincerity, Effort, Etiquette, Character, Courage, Patience and Focus. Shaolin American customizes the program to fit the developmental growth of each student, from 4 years of age through teenage years.

The ability to defend oneself in today's world is more important now than ever before. The adult program helps build confidence, physically and mentally, while giving students practical application and survival tools to assist in an emergency if ever the occasion may arise. SASDA uses the American Kenpo (fist law) syllabus. This curriculum is a blend of several styles, including Chinese and Japanese principles of motion. The academy is ever evolving, producing an effective street-style/self defense-based system in a safe and nurturing environment.

About Shaolin American Self Defense Academy (SASDA):

At SASDA, they teach Kenpo karate, which blends Chinese circular movements and hard Japanese linear movements to produce an effective self-defense system. Their students experience the beauty of the traditional Martial Arts and gain a strong sense of discipline and confidence that are essential for real-life situations. For more information, please visit http://shaolinamericansda.com/.

