GeoWealth Expands Model Portfolio Offering With Addition Of Fidelity Investments

Provides financial advisors streamlined access to an expanded investment selection on GeoWealth's platform, increasing ability to focus on client relationships and financial planning

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / GeoWealth, a leading financial technology and investment advisory firm, today announced the addition of a series of models from Fidelity Investments to GeoWealth's model marketplace. The models have been fully integrated into GeoWealth's next-generation, turnkey asset management platform (TAMP).

GeoWealth's relationship with Fidelity follows a string of successful partnerships with asset managers including J.P. Morgan, State Street Global Advisors and Global X, as well as a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan to support GeoWealth's platform expansion and growing distribution network. This latest addition enables GeoWealth to tap into Fidelity's 70 years of investing and portfolio management experience. For advisors, the addition of a lineup of Fidelity's model portfolios means expanded options and frictionless access within GeoWealth's model marketplace.

"We're committed to growing and diversifying our model marketplace by incorporating models from a select group of the industry's most trusted asset managers," said Colin Falls, president, GeoWealth. "The addition of Fidelity's models supports our goal of delivering a seamless and turnkey investment experience so advisors can focus on what truly matters most - managing client relationships."

GeoWealth's end-to-end wealth management technology allows financial advisors to outsource the trading of model portfolios as well as the related tasks of performance reporting and billing.

"By working with GeoWealth, we're able to offer advisors expanded access to Fidelity's model portfolios," said Matt Goulet, senior vice president, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management. "Through this collaboration, financial advisors will be able to address a broad range of clients' investment needs and manage their investments more efficiently so they can dedicate more time to helping clients achieve their life goals."

For more on GeoWealth's technology and investment management solution, visit geowealth.com.

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth's cloud-based financial technology platform empowers advisors to grow faster and to serve their clients more efficiently. With over 500 advisors and more than 50,000 accounts on its platform today, GeoWealth provides advisors flexible portfolio management, performance reporting, billing and risk profiling. GeoWealth also offers a diversified lineup of turnkey model portfolios. More information is available at http://www.geowealth.com.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $7.7 trillion, including managed assets of $2.8 trillion as of August 31, 2019, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 30 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 financial advisory firms with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients' money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about.

