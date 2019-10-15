Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Promotes Dr. Matthew Cook to Position of Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Louie Yu to Take Role as Chief Science Officer

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCPK:FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has appointed Matthew Cook, MD, to the position of Chief Medical Officer. To accommodate this move, Dr. Louie Yu will vacate this position and become Chief Scientific Officer.

Paul Brian Volpp, MD, MPH, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, commented, "We are honored that Dr. Cook has agreed to move from our Advisory Board to a more prestigious position as our Chief Medical Officer. Since he has begun working with Full Alliance, Dr. Cook has been incredibly active in the clinical implementation of EBO2 and the Yu Method. In his new role, the company plans to tap into his skill set even more."

With preorders for the EBO2 unit having already begun in San Diego, Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Cincinnati, Dr. Cook's facility in California will become the national training site for all physicians and practitioners who lease the machine.

In addition, Dr. Cook will be the lead author for the operating manual for the EBO2 machine; he will be assisted by CEO Dr. Brian Volpp and by other physicians on the Full Alliance medical advisory board.

"Dr. Cook with continue to provide a critical role as we begin the large-scale roll out of the EBO2 units. With the interest we have seen in this preorder phase, providing comprehensive training to practitioners and staff will require a convenient site and excellent mentors. Dr. Cook and his facility provides both of these things," concluded Dr. Volpp.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTCPK:FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, develops, markets, and distributes a proprietary line of nutraceutical products. EBO2, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, is the provider of 'EBO2', is a modern high volume blood gas exchange unit for the treatment of 5-7 liters of blood with medical ozone, the unit allows extracorporeal blood and oxygenation and ozone exposure and blood filtration via the filter in a unique way by using the integrated diffusing membranes within the filter fibers to trap lipids and proteins which are in excess in the venous blood supply. The EBO2 unit is considered the world's most advanced medical ozone therapy performed today.

For additional information regarding Full Alliance Group, visit, www.fullalliance.com.

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Dave Donlin

Email: Info@TheCervelleGroup.com

Phone: (407) 490-6635

Web: www.StockInvestorDaily.com

Visit: www.fullalliance.com

Contact: ir@fullalliance.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect", "goals", "could", "plans", "believe", "continue", "may", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563044/Full-Alliance-Group-Promotes-Dr-Matthew-Cook-to-Position-of-Chief-Medical-Officer-Dr-Louie-Yu-to-Take-Role-as-Chief-Science-Officer