The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on October 15, 2019. The board of XXL has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 6, 2019 approves a subsequent offering of up to 6 666 667 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date October 16, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in XXL (XXL). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741708