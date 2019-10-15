LR Health Beauty is further expanding its Aloe vera product portfolio with its new product Aloe Vera Drinking Gel Immune Plus. The development and manufacturing of Aloe vera products has been one of the core competences of the global direct sales company for more than 17 years. True to the motto "More quality for your life", LR now presents Immune Plus as a premium product to support the immune system.

The Aloe Vera Drinking Gels have been LR's bestsellers since 2002. They offer support in different life situations and are available in various flavors. The special feature of Immune Plus is the synergetic interaction of the ingredients 85% Aloe vera leaf gel with 8% honey, 6% ginger juice and lemon juice, enriched with vitamin C, zinc and selenium which have a holistic strengthening effect on the immune system. "We are convinced that with our high-quality product innovation in the field of nutritional supplements, we are continuing the success story of our Aloe Vera Drinking Gels", states Andreas Friesch, CEO of LR Health Beauty.

All Aloe Vera Drinking Gels meet the strict internal quality standards and are also distinguished by the quality seal of the SGS INSTITUT FRESENIUS and the International Aloe Science Council (IASC). Regular inspections by the IASC ensure high Aloe vera quality from cultivation to processing in Germany. Only high-quality Aloe vera gel is used for the products. LR obtains the gel from Mexico, where the plant is cultivated on nutrient-rich volcanic soil. Another seal of quality: SGS INSTITUT FRESENIUS regularly checks LR's Aloe Vera Drinking Gels, makes blind purchases, checks the finished products and packaging and once a year inspects the production facilities. "Quality is our top priority. This is why, in addition to our own extensive laboratory tests, we also have our Drinking Gels inspected by renowned, independent institutes," says Andreas Friesch.

With annual processing of around 12,000 tons of Aloe vera leaves, LR is one of the world's largest manufacturers of Aloe vera products. In addition to the Aloe Vera Drinking Gel, the company's Aloe vera expertise is also reflected in the brand LR ALOE VIA, which covers the areas of care, cleaning and regeneration.

The LR Group, headquartered in Ahlen (Germany), produces and markets various beauty and health products in 28 countries. These include care and decorative cosmetics, dietary supplements and perfumes. The processing of Aloe vera has been one of LR Health Beauty's core competences for over 17 years. In Ahlen, the company has Europe's most modern Aloe vera production facility for Aloe Vera Drinking Gel. With 1,100 employees and thousands of registered sales partners and customers, LR is one of the leading direct sales companies in Europe.

