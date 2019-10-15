Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial valve actuators market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.05 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005822/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial valve actuators market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 171-page research report with TOC on "Industrial Valve Actuators Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Product (electric-valve actuators, pneumatic-valve actuators, hydraulic-valve actuators, and mechanical-valve actuators), by End-users (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, water and wastewater, metals and mining, and other end-users), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the advances in valve actuator controls. In addition, the expansion of oil terminals is anticipated to further boost the growth of the industrial valve actuators market.

Market players are focusing on simplifying the complex valve control tasks and improving the performance of valve actuators by using digital positioners. These digital positioners in electric actuators are mounted with feedback systems. Vendors are also developing new electronic position transmitters to simplify end position adjustments for actuators. These advances also support the latest automation technology developments including asset management. Thus, such benefits of using advanced industrial valve actuators are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Valve Actuators Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as electrification products, industrial automation, and robotics and motion. The company offers RHD1250 RHD2500, which is an electrical actuator with rotary movement and a rated torque of 1000/1900 lbf-ft.

Danfoss AS

Danfoss AS is headquartered in Denmark and manufactures and offers products through global business units: Danfoss power solutions, Danfoss cooling, Danfoss drives, and Danfoss heating. The company offers actuators for globe valves. The company's electrical actuators, in combination with control valves, ensure stable and accurate control of water.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely automation solutions, climate technologies, and tools home products. The company offers Bettis BHH-Series. It is a hydraulic helical valve actuator series that can be operated in the most severe conditions while providing compact valve automation solutions.

Flowserve Corp.

Flowserve Corp. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely engineered product division, industrial product division, and flow control division. The company offers non-intrusive quarter-turn actuators-QX. It is designed for a wide range of environmental applications in power, oil and gas, and water industries.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through business units such as power, renewable energy, aviation, oil gas, healthcare, transportation, lighting, and capital. The company offers masoneilan pneumatic piston actuators. It meets the requirements that exceed the typical capabilities of pneumatic spring diaphragm actuators.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Valve Actuators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Electric-valve actuators

Pneumatic-valve actuators

Hydraulic-valve actuators

Mechanical-valve actuators

Industrial Valve Actuators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Aerosol Valves Market Global Aerosol Valves Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (cosmetics, household products, and others).

Water and Gas Valves Market Global Water and Gas Valves Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), type (quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves) and end-users (oil and gas industry and water and wastewater treatment industry).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005822/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/