Today at Zoomtopia 2019, Neat, a trailblazing Norwegian startup, launched its portfolio of meeting room systems designed for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM). Neat's video devices are built from the ground up and developed in close partnership with Zoom. The systems are as easy to buy and set up as any consumer product, while providing complete enterprise-grade management and security.

Neat's systems embrace breakthrough technology to eliminate the complexities of video in meeting rooms, along with simplifying the entire user experience. The company has reimagined every aspect of the Zoom Rooms customer journey, including how people buy, install, use and manage its products.

Based in Oslo, Norway (aka "Video Valley"), Neat has offices in the US, UK, and Taiwan. Although the company is new, Neat's team is made up of industry titans who for decades have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the most recognized brands in video communications.

"We've combined Zoom's excellent software team with our world-class hardware design team to deliver meeting room systems that are so radically simple, they always work," said OJ Winge, Neat Chairman. "What Zoom has done for meetings, Neat and Zoom together will do for meeting rooms. We will make video available everywhere."

Zoom has made a strategic investment in Neat. Through joint development and a shared roadmap, Neat has designed and developed the Neat Bar and Neat Board for Zoom.

"Keeping our customers happy remains our number one focus," said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom CEO. "Zoom's financial and engineering investment in Neat confirms our belief that its technological capabilities perfectly match our own. It enables us to accelerate our pace of innovation. Together, our teams are uniquely positioned to give Zoom users better meeting room experiences."

Frost Sullivan estimate there are 90M meeting rooms, incorporating 30M huddle spaces, throughout the world, with less than 5% of them video-enabled. Neat's partnership with Zoom is perfectly positioned to capture this massive greenfield opportunity.

"The partnership between Zoom and Neat is a complete game-changer for the video collaboration industry," said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9, Inc. "Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone have fast become the communications solution of choice for our team. Neat's video systems were designed from the ground up to deliver an exceptionally easy-to-use, high-quality experience, making Neat the obvious choice for Five9's global Zoom Rooms deployment."

"Neat is laser-focused on crafting remarkable experiences for Zoom customers in meeting spaces. 'Always works' is our philosophy. We pour all our energy into every detail of what we do. Not only how we design our products, and the technology inside, but the entire customer journey," said Simen Teigre, Neat CEO. "Together with Zoom, we will remove all friction in the meeting space by blurring the lines between physical and digital interaction."

Neat Bar brings superior-quality audio, video and screen sharing to Zoom huddle, focus and meeting spaces. It has a dedicated controller and optional scheduling display and costs $2,500. Zoom customers can pre-order it online beginning October 15, 2019, with shipping in late December 2019.

Neat Board is a beautifully designed 65" touch collaboration board, delivering the ultimate modern collaboration experience in the meeting space. A controller and scheduling display are optional. It will be available to pre-order starting January 2020.

Both Neat Bar and Neat Board will be on display at Zoomtopia this week and can be ordered worldwide from www.neat.no.

Neat designs and engineers elegant video meeting devices for Zoom that are so radically simple, they always work. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway by a team that for decades have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the most recognized brands in video communications. All Neat products are available to buy directly online from neat.no and ship globally. Offering unique features, they are easy to set-up and use, making Zoom Rooms the smoothest and best it's ever been. For more information on Zoom Rooms the Neat way, visit neat.no and visit @neat_no.

