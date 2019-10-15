Tesco, Royal Mail and Noon Announced as Winners of OneLogin's Annual Customer Awards at Connect19 London

Awards Recognise Excellence in Business Transformation, Collaboration and Growth

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announced the winners of its UK customer awards at its annual Connect19 London. The awards recognise customers that best use OneLogin's platform to drive business transformation, cloud deployment, collaboration and innovation.

The winners, which were selected from OneLogin's customer base of more than 2,500 businesses, demonstrated outstanding speed, quality of deployment and effective change management through the use of the company's Unified Access Management (UAM) platform. Nominees were evaluated by the uniqueness of their individual use case, measurable results, and their company's adoption of a "security-first" mindset.

This year's winners were recognised in three categories:

Most Collaborative Award - One of the world's largest retailers, Tesco - recognising the company that best demonstrated a fast implementation and deployment of OneLogin through cross-departmental team efforts.

Best Cloud Growth Award - The Middle East's homegrown online marketplace, Noon - recognising the company that implemented OneLogin most effectively and efficiently and was able to show measurable results quickly.

Most Creative Use Case Award - UK's most distinguished and oldest delivery company, Royal Mail - recognising the company that best demonstrated creativity in how they have used OneLogin to drive innovation throughout the business and achieve measurable successes.

"Each winner demonstrates the effectiveness of unified access management within a large enterprise and how it can drive better security," comments Dennis Reno, vice president of global customer success and technical support at OneLogin. "Not only were we impressed with how the platform was used within each organisation, but also the level at which it transformed the way each business created a more collaborative, creative and productive environment for their employees."

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organisations to access the world. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com.

