American Public Power Association Chooses Joy Ditto as Next CEO

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / The American Public Power Association (Association) Board of Directors has appointed Joy Ditto as the organization's new President and CEO effective January 13. Ditto will succeed Sue Kelly, who is retiring in December 2019 after a five-year term as the Association President and CEO.

"The board chose Joy Ditto to continue the legacy of outstanding leadership at the American Public Power Association because she recognizes the value of public power, understands the energy industry, and is poised to make us a stronger voice than ever in Washington DC," said Decosta Jenkins, chair of the Association's board of directors and president and CEO of Nashville Electric Service, Tennessee.

Ditto is the president and CEO of the Utilities Technology Council (UTC), a Washington, D.C.-based trade association that creates a favorable business, regulatory and technological environment for electric, gas, and water utilities of all ownership types, including a number of American Public Power Association members, that own, manage or provide critical utility telecommunications systems. She increased awareness of how critical utility communications networks are to grid reliability, resilience, safety, and national security.

Before joining UTC, Ditto worked in advocacy for the American Public Power Association for 15 years and was the senior vice president for legislative and political affairs, 2014-2016. She led the Association's advocacy efforts on a range of issues such as cybersecurity, environmental legislation, and distributed energy resources. She played a critical role in advocating for public power in the leadup to the Energy Policy Act of 2005. In 2015, she was a key contributor to the Association's three-year strategic plan.

"It is a tremendous privilege to be chosen to lead the American Public Power Association, which has advocated for the nation's 2,000 public power utilities and the 49 million people they serve for 79 years now," said Ditto. "I look forward to building on the work of my predecessors and working with the board, staff, and members to lead us into a new electricity future," she added.

Prior to her time with the Association, Ditto spent seven years on Capitol Hill, as legislative assistant to two Representatives from Pennsylvania, Joe McDade (R), and Don Sherwood (R), and a Senator from Nebraska, Chuck Hagel (R). She also was a staff assistant to Senator John McCain (R-AZ).

About Us

The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. We represent public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. Our association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Our members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging citizens, and instilling pride in community-owned power.

