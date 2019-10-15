Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2019
THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS REPORTS CASH POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Lyon, October 15, 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and a pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its cash position as of September 30, 2019.

Total available funds as of September 30, 2019 stood at €9,542,000 compared to €10,231,000 as of June 30, 2019, reflecting effective cost control. This excludes the French Research Tax Credit for 2018 (€1.7m), which was collected at the beginning of October.

ABOUT THERANEXUS


Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.
The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).
More information at: www.theranexus.com


Contacts

THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Chief Financial Officer
investisseurs@theranexus.fr


ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline Lesage / Théo Martin
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75
theranexus@actus.fr
FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
