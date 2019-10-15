THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS REPORTS CASH POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Lyon, October 15, 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and a pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its cash position as of September 30, 2019.
Total available funds as of September 30, 2019 stood at €9,542,000 compared to €10,231,000 as of June 30, 2019, reflecting effective cost control. This excludes the French Research Tax Credit for 2018 (€1.7m), which was collected at the beginning of October.
|
Contacts
THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Chief Financial Officer
investisseurs@theranexus.fr
|
ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline Lesage / Théo Martin
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75
theranexus@actus.fr
|FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com