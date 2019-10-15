Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Oct-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.916 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29600 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 23491 EQS News ID: 890627 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2019 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)