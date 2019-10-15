Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Oct-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4787 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22504962 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 23489 EQS News ID: 890623 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2019 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)