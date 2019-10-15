Fazt Tech Supports Students Pursuing a Post Secondary Education

Fazt Tech is a high performing manufacturing and licensing company based in Atlanta, Georgia. As an industry leader in the distribution of top-quality products, Fazt Tech leverages innovation and brings unprecedented experience to an ever-evolving digital landscape.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Prominent manufacturing and licensing company - Fazt Tech is proud to announce that they will be launching two academic scholarship programs to help provide financial aid to students pursuing a post-secondary education.

The Fazt Tech Scholarship will be open to Canadian and American students currently enrolled in an accredited University or College. Both scholarships have a value of $500 (CAD/USD), with no program limitations set in place.

The professionals at Fazt Tech believe that formal education is a vital component of both personal growth and academic achievement. By offering extended financial support, Fazt Tech wishes to contribute to the long-term success of two worthy candidates.

The scholarship is currently set to launch on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 and all applicants will be required to submit proof of their enrolment alongside the necessary documentation.

For more details on the Fazt Tech Scholarship Program please visit the following:

http://fazttechscholarship.com

About Fazt Tech

As an industry leader in licensing and manufacturing, Fazt Tech specializes in the distribution of high-quality products. By bringing unparalleled experience to the industry, Fazt Tech retains a loyal clientele by leveraging innovation and adhering to top industry standards. By staying up to date with the latest manufacturing technology, they ensure enhanced communication and increased productivity. They attribute much of their success to their dedicated team of professionals and strive to utilize all available resources to deliver premium results.

For further information on Fazt Tech and their professional services please visit the company website at: https://www.fazt-tech.com

