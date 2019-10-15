Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6DW ISIN: CA64079L1058 Ticker-Symbol: NTU 
Tradegate
15.10.19
17:01 Uhr
3,120 Euro
+0,100
+3,31 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,100
3,200
23:00
3,120
3,180
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC3,120+3,31 %