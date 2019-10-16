

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday halted the five-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 100 points or 3.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,990-point plateau although it's looking at a firm lead for Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the properties and oil companies, while the financials and insurance stocks were mixed.



For the day, the index dropped 16.84 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 2,991.05 after trading between 2,986.30 and 3,005.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 18.38 points or 1.11 percent to end at 1,641.95.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.27 percent, while China Construction Bank gained 0.82 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.52 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.10 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.28 percent, PetroChina sank 0.81 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.79 percent, China Shenhua Energy skidded 1.37 percent, Gemdale dropped 0.99 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.29 percent, CITIC Securities tumbled 1.73 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Poly Developments were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.



The Dow added 237.44 points or 0.89 percent to 27,024.80, while the NASDAQ spiked 100.06 points or 1.24 percent to 8,148.71 and the S&P 500 rose 29.53 points or 1.00 percent to 2,995.68.



The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest. Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.



JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were among the companies that beat the street.



Also, semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.2 percent to a new record closing high.



Crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November were down $0.78 or 1.5 percent at $52.81 a barrel.



