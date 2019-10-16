EQS-News / 16/10/2019 / 09:50 UTC+8 _Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement._ / *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* *????????????** _(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)_ *(Stock Code: 2138)* *RECENT UPDATE ON SALES VOLUME & UNAUDITED SALES INFORMATION DURING NATIONAL DAY GOLDEN WEEK HOLIDAY IN 2019* This announcement is made by Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "*Company*", together with its subsidiaries, the "*Group*") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "*Listing Rules*") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). *Sales Volume for the six months ended 30 September 2019* The board of directors (the "*Directors*") of the Company (the "*Board*") is pleased to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "*Shareholders*") and potential investors that based on the latest assessment by the Board with reference to the preliminary unaudited sales information of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "*Reporting Period*") currently available, the Group expects to record (i) sales volume of no less than HK$1 billion for the Reporting Period; (ii) an increase of no less than 10% in sales volume (being the total sales volume generated from contracted sales entered into, and all products and services offered by the Group) for the Reporting Period as compared with the corresponding period last year; (iii) an increment in monthly sales volume for each of the six months during the Reporting Period as compared with the corresponding period last year; and (iv) an increase of no less than 50% in sales volume of medical services offered by the Group for the Reporting Period as compared with the corresponding period last year. The Board believes that such increase was mainly due to (i) strong demand on medical services offered by the Group which are the essential needs of individuals and remains to be key growth driver of the Group; (ii) the Group's proactive client engagement and promotional campaigns to boost sales despite the challenging operating environment as well as a rising contribution from medical services that the Group is offering, during the Reporting Period. *Sales information during National Day Golden Week Holiday* According to the statistics of the Immigration Department of the Government of Hong Kong, the passenger traffic from mainland China visiting Hong Kong between 1 October 2019 and 7 October 2019 was approximately 0.67 million, representing a decrease of approximately 55.8% for the same period last year. The Group also announces the unaudited sales volume of the Group from 1 to 10 October 2019 recorded a decrease of no more than 9% as compared with the same period last year. The Group's respective sales performance was affected mainly due to (i) the decline of visitor arrivals from mainland China to Hong Kong; and (ii) business disruption as a result of suspension of operation of certain shopping malls, arcade and office buildings where our clinics and centres are located for multiple days during the National Day Golden Week Holiday. In encountering the current challenges in Hong Kong, the Group (i) adopted proactive client engagement to retain loyal local customers; (ii) continues to develop new medical services to fulfill the essential needs of our customers; (iii) offered additional promotions to drive new local customers or customers from medical tourism; and (iv) implemented further prudent finance management approach with proactive implementation of cost control initiatives. The Group believes that its agility will retain through our core competency in brand, services and information technology. *The Board wishes to remind Shareholders and potential investors that the above data are based on the unaudited management accounts of the Group which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. Sales performance during the Reporting Period are affected by a series of factors, and, the operational data for the Reporting Period may not be able to reflect the overall performance for a complete Reporting Period.* *Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are cautioned not to unduly rely on such data and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.* 