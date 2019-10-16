Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFTZ ISIN: KYG9320L1005 Ticker-Symbol: 1UM 
Frankfurt
15.10.19
08:01 Uhr
0,580 Euro
-0,005
-0,85 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD0,580-0,85 %