Media Release

Basel, October 16, 2019

Dufry signs a new contract increasing its presence

at Mexico City Airport

Dufry has signed a new contract with Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México (AICM) to operate 3 new duty-free shops with 1,400 m² in the Terminal 2 at Benito Juárez International Airport, well-known as Mexico City International Airport. With the new contract, Dufry will manage a total retail space of almost 7,400 m², reinforcing its presence in Mexico.

Dufry has signed a new agreement with AICM to operate 3 new duty-free shops in Terminal 2 at Mexico City International airport. The new shops will cover a space of 1,400 m² through different retail concepts, including a main duty-free shop in the departure area, a Last Minute shop, offering the best sellers of Dufry and an Express shop, focused on Perfumes.

The new main duty-free shop at Terminal 2 with 1,140 m², will offer a wider range of premium brands across the main categories, such as perfumes and cosmetics, wine and spirits, confectionary, luxury, fashion and tobacco. The other two shops will have close to 270 m², comprising a Last Minute shop with 230 m² and an Express shop of 35 m².

Dufry has been operating in Mexico City International Airport since 1995, in Terminals 1 and 2. In Terminal 1, Dufry operates 17 duty-free and duty-paid shops, including the general travel retail, specialized and Last Minute concepts among others, and 4 Hudson shops across more than 5,300 m² in total. In Terminal 2, before the new contract, Dufry operated 3 duty-free shops, in arrivals and departures and 2 Hudson shops covering a retail space of almost 650 m². Terminal 2 has been operational ever since 2007 and receives all flights of Mexico's largest airline, AeroMexico.

Considering the new agreement, the total retail space across the airport will increase from close to 6,000 m² to almost 7,400 m² comprising 29 shops fully dedicated to offer Dufry's world class experience to travelers.

In all shops at Mexico City International Airport, including the new ones, travelers can benefit from two of Dufry's most exclusive services: RED by Dufry, the loyalty program offering promotions, discounts and travel tips, as well as Reserve & Collect, where passengers can pre-order their purchases online and collect them at the airport.

Mexico City Airport is the busiest airport in Latin America and Mexico's main international and domestic air gateway. In 2018, the airport welcomed 48 million passengers, 7% more than the year before, and of which 17 million were international passengers.

Dufry's CEO of Central and South America, René Riedi comments: "This new contract with AICM marks Dufry's further consolidation in the Mexican market, in which the Group has been operating for 24 years with a strong presence in 12 airports. We look forward to maintaining and building on our long-term successful partnership with AICM, supporting further collaboration and future achievements for both parties."

