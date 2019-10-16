Over the last decade, DuPont has surveyed more than 2 GW of PV installations and has analyzed a range of failure types and their causes. Hong-Jie Hu, DuPont's solar technical and development lead in China, says that the materials giant is looking for Australian partners for its Global Field Survey program, with a particular interest in hot and humid and desert environments.pv magazine: DuPont's field survey has become one of the largest of its kind, in terms of understanding PV system failures. Is it currently collecting data from the Australian marketplace for its Global Field Survey? And what ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...