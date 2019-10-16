Broadband provider accelerates gigabit fibre connections across the South of England

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced it is helping toob, a full fibre broadband provider in the UK, deliver gigabit speeds to more than 100,000 premises by the end of 2021, with initial deployments across the South of England.

toob recently announced its commitment to rolling out a gigabit-capable fibre network, just as British government set its new vision to have full-fibre broadband available to every home in the UK. ADTRAN provided toob with full turnkey support that included the delivery, installation and commissioning of toob's core, transport and access network. Leveraging the ADTRAN TA5000 gigabit services platform, toob efficiently deployed its network-from initial concept to fully operational network-in a matter of months.

"The UK's digital infrastructure is uncompetitive at present with only 8% of premises being able to access a full fibre connection. At toob we are committed to bringing the benefits of full fibre to all sectors of society in the communities in which we operate," said toob CEO Nick Parbutt. "We are executing quickly to pass 100,000 premises by the end of 2021 on our way to passing more than 1 million premises over the next decade. ADTRAN has matched our ambitious pace with delivering our network into Southampton in a matter of months, and I look forward to developing a stronger partnership over the coming years."

"Gigabit broadband has quickly transitioned from a luxury service to a requirement-businesses and consumers require those high-bandwidth connections to learn, work and play," said ADTRAN VP of EMEA Sales Stuart Broome. "We are committed to helping broadband providers, like toob, build and expand their best networks in order to bring the benefits of gigabit services to every community they serve."

