Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892015  ISIN: US00738A1060 Ticker-Symbol: ATN 
Stuttgart
16.10.19
08:12 Uhr
8,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADTRAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADTRAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,300
8,450
11:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADTRAN
ADTRAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADTRAN INC8,2500,00 %