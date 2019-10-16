Cority Acquires Axion Health

Acquisition Positions Cority as the Clear Leader in Serving the Healthcare Industry with the Broadest and Deepest SaaS Solutions for Employee Health, Occupational Health, and Safety

Toronto, ON and Broomfield, CO, Oct. 16, 2019, the market leader in Employee Health software solutions for healthcare providers. This strategic acquisition solidifies Cority's leadership position in providing comprehensive EHSQ solutions to the global healthcare industry.

Cority is already recognized as the global leader in Occupational Healthand Industrial Hygienesoftware solutions with a solid footprint in the healthcare vertical. In a recent report from analyst firm Verdantix, the Green Quadrant EHS Software 2019, Cority earned the highest scores in Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene in addition to Data Security, Application Security, and other industry-critical functionality.

The addition of Axion Health further strengthens Cority's ability to deliver value to healthcare organizations by adding the best-in-class turnkey solution for Employee Health. Adding to Cority's extensive group of health and safety software users in the healthcare industry, Axion Health's SaaS solution, ReadySet, is used by over 100 hospital systems to ensure compliance, gain efficiencies, and improve employee care and wellness.

"We are excited to join Cority in what is clearly to be the top global EHSQ software company," says Gage Garby, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Axion Health. "Both companies are in the business of serving customers by protecting workers, relieving complex regulatory burdens, and driving operational efficiencies and wellness outcomes. Together, we provide the broadest and deepest employee and occupational health SaaS solutions for the healthcare industry."

"We are thrilled to have the Axion Health team join Cority," says Mark Wallace, CEO, Cority. "Our shared purpose of ensuring client success, high client retention rates, and industry leading true SaaS solutions will underpin our shared future growth and profitability. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and investing in industry leading solutions."

This strategic acquisition follows the recent private equity growth investmentin Cority by Thoma Bravo.

About Axion

Axion Health, Inc. is the leader in Occupational and Employee Health Software solutions to healthcare companies and institutions. Axion Health's SaaS solution, ReadySet, is designed to improve employee health programs, compliance, workflow and best practices. ReadySet offers role-based access for employees, management, clients, and recruiters to efficiently streamline processes, protect PHI, and report system-wide in real time. The SaaS platform is an intuitive, integrated solution that is hosted, secure, 100% paperless, and mobile friendly. Its dynamic clinical decision support tools are unmatched in the industry. ReadySet is scalable offering options such as immunization management, injury and illness, case management and workers'? comp, unique online pre-placement, wellness, vision testing, and more.

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of over 350 experts serve more than 800 clients in 100 countries, supporting 2.5 million end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

