Visiongain Report: Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Expected to Continue Growing Amid Climate Change Fears

Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Carbon Capture, Carbon Transportation, Carbon Storage), Carbon Capture by Technology (Pre-Combustion Carbon Capture, Post-Combustion Carbon Capture, Oxy-Combustion Carbon Capture), by End-User (Oil and Gas, Chemical Processing, Iron and Steel and Others) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

The Paris Climate Summit had 187 countries in attendance and certain measures were put in place to combat climate change and this has led Visiongain to publish this important report. Notwithstanding the recent decision by the US administration to withdraw from the agreement. the CCS market is nonetheless expected to grow in importance in the next few years because of CO2 EOR and also because pressure from emission targets is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of the CCS industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report Highlights

200+ Quantitative Tables, Charts, And Graphs

Global CCS Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029

50 Major CCS Contracts and Projects

• 11 detailed tables of 50 large scale CCS projects

CCS Submarket Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029

• CO2 Capture Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

• CO2 Transportation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

• CO2 Storage Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

Regional CCS Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

• North America CCS Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe CCS Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America Forecast 2019-2029

• The Africa & Middle East CCS Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2019-2029

National CCS Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

• US CCS Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Forecast 2019-2029

• Norway Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Forecast 2019-2029

• China Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Forecast 2019-2029

• Autralia Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Forecast 2019-2029

• Argentina Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of LATAM Forecast 2019-2029

• UAE Forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Forecast 2019-2029

Companies covered in the report include:

ACP Europe SA (ACP)

ACTL

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals

Aker Solutions

Alberta CCS Fund

ATMOSTAT

AVR

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

C.Gen NV

Cadent

Chevron Corporation

Clean Energy Fund

Climeworks

Denbury Green Pipeline-Texas, LLC

Drax

Equinor

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fluor Corporation

FutureGen Industrial Alliance

Gassnova

General Electric Company

Halliburton Company

Hiland

International Energy Agency (IEA)

Kansai Electric Power

Kinder Morgan

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

National Carbon Capture Center (NCCC)

National Energy Technology Laboratories (NETL)

National Grid

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ohio State University

Oslo City Government

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures

Royal Dutch Shell

Schlumberger Limited

Tata Steel

The Linde Group

Total

US Department of Energy (DOE)

World Trade Organisation (WTO)

