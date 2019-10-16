Dental Syringes Market Size Worth $10.85 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental syringes market size is expected to reach USD 10.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing product innovations are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rising prevalence of dental and oral diseases, such as periodontitis, dental caries, and oral cancer is anticipated to fuel the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Reusable syringe product segment held the largest market share in 2918, due to the prevalence of periodontitis, preference by dental surgeons for the delivery of anesthesia, and cost-efficiency of these syringes

Disposable syringe is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment in the next seven years owing to the rising focus on hygiene during dental surgery

Non-aspirating syringes type is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period, owing to high product efficiency

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the forthcoming years owing to the factors such as rising medical tourism, improving healthcare facilities, and increasing consumer disposable income

Few players in the dental syringes market include A.Titan Instruments, Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Septodont; 3M Company; Power Dental USA , Inc.; Dentsply Sirona; and Vista Dental Products

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Dental Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reusable Syringe, Disposable Syringe), By Type (Aspirating Syringe, Non-aspirating Syringe), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-syringes-market

Practicon recently introduced new design called Pike Anesthetic Syringe. When retracted, the plunger on this syringe separates the harpoon and the stopper through its modified sleeve. This design avoids the hassle of pulling the rubber stopper completely out of the syringe while changing the cartridges. This makes the product safe as well as efficient. The product is compatible with the regular anesthetic needles and carpules. Such innovations are projected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Growing population in countries from Asia Pacific, such as China and India is anticipated to create market expansion opportunities in near future. Factors such as a rise in geriatric population and poor dietary habits are expected to increase the prevalence of dental diseases, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for dental syringes. Rising burden of dental diseases in India is expected to create growth opportunities. According to the Indian Journal of Dental Research, approximately 31,426 males and 34,426 females out of every 100,000 people in India suffer from dental caries. Such high prevalence is expected to boost the product demand, thereby fueling the market growth.

However, the lack of skilled dentists is anticipated to hamper growth of the dental syringes market in near future. Nonetheless, factors such as growing number of professionals, awareness among dental healthcare providers regarding the advantages of using innovative dental syringes is expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental syringes market based on product, type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Reusable Syringes



Disposable Syringes

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Aspirating Syringes



Non-Aspirating Syringes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

