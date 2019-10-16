

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged lower on Wednesday as negotiating teams from the U.K. and EU enter their final day of Brexit talks today amid hopes of a last-minute deal before the two-day EU summit, which commences on Thursday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 16 points, or 0.28 percent, at 5,686 after surging 1.1 percent the previous day.



Peugeot fell nearly 1.5 percent though industry data showed that Europe passenger car sales rebounded in September.



Passenger car registrations advanced 14.5 percent year-on-year in September, in contrast to an 8.4 percent decrease in August.



However, the strong growth was driven by a low base comparison as registrations logged a sharp decline in September 2018.



Meanwhile, Eurozone inflation eased more than initially estimated in September, latest data from Eurostat showed.



Inflation slowed to 0.8 percent in September from 1 percent in August. Price growth was initially estimated at 0.9 percent.



This was the lowest inflation since November 2016, when the rate of price growth was 0.6 percent.



The euro area trade surplus increased in August on falling imports, data from Eurostat revealed.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 20.3 billion in August from EUR 17.5 billion in July.



Exports grew 0.4 percent from the previous month, while imports declined 1.2 percent in August.



