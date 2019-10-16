Road Haulage Market Worth $4,071.7 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global road haulage market size is expected to reach USD 4,071.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025 according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for preserved commodities, fresh food, and perishable goods, coupled with the flourishing e-commerce industry, has triggered the demand for road haulage services. These factors are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

The steady expansion of the automotive and transportation industries over the years has also spurred the demand for road haulage services in recent years. Rising population and shift in residential preferences are also key factors that are expected to fuel market growth. Numerous technological advancements such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication, integrated supply chain, remote diagnostics, and autonomous driving are optimizing road transportation and increasing cargo throughput.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of the vehicle type, the light commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow prominently by 2025, registering a CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2025. The significant increase in the adoption of light goods vehicle (LGVs) corresponds to the growing e-commerce industry, which requires quick deliveries of retail goods

The domestic road haulage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 5% from 2019 to 2025. This prominent growth is due to the increased deliveries of food commodities and other retail goods

The food & beverage application segment is expected to register a promising CAGR owing to the rising transport of agricultural products such as bulk food commodities and field produce

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness substantial growth prospects and a CAGR exceeding 6% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the robust roadways infrastructure and connectivity in the region

Countries such as China and India witness high volumes of export and import of goods, which requires quick and cost-efficient freight transportation. In addition, legislative initiatives for road transport and flexible international transport policies in the Asia Pacific region are further contributing to market growth

Key players operating in the market include CONCOR, Kindersley Transport Ltd., Gosselin Group, Monarch Transport, AM Cargo, Manitoulin Group of Companies, SLH Transport Inc., Woodside Logistics Group, and UK Haulier.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Road Haulage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (International Road Haulage, Domestic Road Haulage), By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-road-haulage-market

Additionally, the availability of several online support services such as GPS tracking and google maps are expected to augment the adoption of road haulage services. The rising demand for food commodities, local deliveries, agricultural goods, and wholesale product deliveries are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the players present in the market.

Professional road haulage services are cost-efficient, easy to track, involve low idle period, offer doorstep deliveries and highly safe cargoes, and are capable of using different routes. Such benefits are encouraging the adoption of these services in manufacturing, petroleum, and infrastructure arenas. Furthermore, steadily expanding global and cross-border trade are spurring market growth. Reduction in vehicle and fuel taxes in certain countries are further boosting the adoption of road transportation.

The market is highly fragmented and characterized by high competition with the presence of established local and regional players. Companies are focusing on offering the most cost-effective, flexible, and efficient services to customers. Companies are also focusing on partnerships and mergers, with medium-sized operators to strengthen their market presence. Key players operating in the market are focusing on enhancing their global logistics networks. Numerous companies are undergoing mergers and acquisitions with third-party logistics services to provide more value-added services to customers. For instance, in May 2018, Alibaba group invested USD 1.38 billion in ZTO express to strengthen its transportation and logistics network and ensure quick parcel deliveries in China.

However, the escalation of fuel prices and fuel levies in certain economies are hindering the market growth. Moreover, a massive shortage of Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers is reducing productivity and causing delays in the transportation of goods. These factors are further expected to challenge the growth prospects of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global road haulage market based on type, vehicle type, application, and region:

Road Haulage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

International Road Haulage



Domestic Road Haulage

Road Haulage Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Road Haulage Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Mining & Construction



Oil & Gas



Food & Beverage



Retail



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Automotive

Road Haulage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Communication Services, by Grand View Research:

Wireless Communication Market - Wireless communication market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to increasing smart device usage to access real-time data.

Wireless communication market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to increasing smart device usage to access real-time data. Real-time Location Services Applications Market - The RTLS applications market is estimated to experience considerable growth over the forecast period owing to improved accuracy of information.

The RTLS applications market is estimated to experience considerable growth over the forecast period owing to improved accuracy of information. LTE Devices Market - The LTE devices market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg