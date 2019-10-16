Global economic prospects further weakened as trade disputes remain unsolved. Deceleration has become increasingly synchronized. Conflicting business cycle signals raise the uncertainty about the short-term Euro Area outlook. Sentiment and growth have been slowing, yet labor markets appear robust. Austria's economy is cooling. While household consumption and construction provide support, manufacturing industries herald a slowdown. Central- and Eastern Europe continues to outpace growth in the Euro Area. It is unlikely that the region can fully decouple from the Euro Area business cycle, yet substantial improvements in labor markets have made CEE more resilient. Leading central banks (ECB & Fed) have added monetary policy stimulus. Without a major reversal in monetary policy, ...

