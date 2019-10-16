Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 16

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 15-October-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue186.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue189.32p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 15-October-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue72.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue72.70p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP23.73m
Borrowing Level:15%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

© 2019 PR Newswire