Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 16
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 15-October-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|186.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|189.32p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 15-October-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|72.56p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|72.70p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP23.73m
|Borrowing Level:
|15%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---