The global gift card market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005355/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gift card market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the rising number of occasions and growing popularity of the gifting culture, the demand for gift cards has increased significantly over the recent years. The sales of gift cards surge during festivals and other days, such as Father's Day and Mother's Day. Moreover, several organizations recognize their employees' performance and offer incentives in the form of gift cards. Apart from buying personalized gifts, gift cards can also be used in restaurants, grocery stores, supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, and cafes. These factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32177

As per Technavio, the launch of new products in the gift cards category will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Gift Card Market: Launch of New Products in the Gift Cards Category

Vendors are continuously launching new products to stay ahead in the competitive market. Several entertainment companies are collaborating with technology solutions providers to launch e-gift cards for content across major online and retail marketplaces. Similarly, electronic device manufacturers are partnering with technology solution providers to launch gift card programs on their websites to increase the sales of products such as smartphones, smart devices, televisions, and accessories. This growing trend among vendors is providing customers with a wide range of gift cards to choose for their friends and relatives.

"Apart from the launch of new products in the gift cards category, the rise of open-loop gift cards and increasing demand for recyclable bio-based plastic gift cards are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Gift Card Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global gift card market by type (e-gift cards and physical gift cards) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the strong growth of the retail sector in countries such as the US and Canada. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005355/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/