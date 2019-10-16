Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 15

 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 15-October-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       207.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     208.36p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

